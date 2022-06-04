Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.80.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $184.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $26,965,080 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

