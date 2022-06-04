Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$144.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.50 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

IOT opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 81.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,407,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

