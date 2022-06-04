Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $11.55 on Friday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

