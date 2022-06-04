Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sana Biotechnology Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. The company involved in repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells as well as making its therapies. Sana Biotechnology Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.46. Sana Biotechnology has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $26.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Patrick Y. Yang acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,262,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,337,000 after purchasing an additional 72,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,451,000 after acquiring an additional 500,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,485,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 469,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,551,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sana Biotechnology (SANA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.