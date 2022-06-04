Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Savara alerts:

SVRA opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 9.47. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savara will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Savara by 9.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 735,141 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its position in Savara by 15.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 945,536 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Savara by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,065,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 113,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Savara by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 70,341 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Savara by 8.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 757,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara (Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.