Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($215.05) to €185.00 ($198.92) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. HSBC raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($193.55) to €175.00 ($188.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.40.

SBGSY opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.4592 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

