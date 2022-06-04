ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $200.27

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.27 ($2.53) and traded as low as GBX 162 ($2.05). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 162 ($2.05), with a volume of 70,640 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 199.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £60.87 million and a PE ratio of 31.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.48%. ScS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.96%.

About ScS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

