SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 77.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPNE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.99. 174,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $294.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.29.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaSpine (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.