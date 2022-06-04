Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

About Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF)

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.

