Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.
