Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $998.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $992.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 868,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,511. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.