SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

S has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of S stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $63,943.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,682.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $16,106,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $14,532,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Polarity Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

