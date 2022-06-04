Serum (SRM) Hits Market Capitalization of $267.31 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $267.31 million and $43.18 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

