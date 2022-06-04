ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

SFBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.