Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

Shinsei Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKLKY)

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, public corporations, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits, and structured deposits; home mortgages; corporate loans, finance for start-up, real estate non-recourse finance, project finance, renewable energy finance, acquisition finance, ship finance, healthcare finance, sustainable finance/impact finance, M&A related finance, and specialty finance; and loan syndication.

