Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($74.62) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.45 ($72.52).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €55.40 ($59.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €45.18 ($48.58) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($72.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion and a PE ratio of 32.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.13.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

