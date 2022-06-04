Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.40.

Sight Sciences stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.94 and a current ratio of 21.28. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $444.97 million and a PE ratio of -3.03.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,776.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. KCK LTD. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,918,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $35,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $32,070,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $29,144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $13,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

