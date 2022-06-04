Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives $25.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.78.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGFY. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
In related news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 215,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,341.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 8,320 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,996.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $252,801. 8.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Signify Health stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $31.91.
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Signify Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
