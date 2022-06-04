Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives $25.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGFY. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 215,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,341.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 8,320 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,996.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $252,801. 8.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 815.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 676,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

