Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silgan’s revenues and adjusted earnings per share improved year over year in the first quarter of 2022 and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Silgan expects adjusted earnings per share between $3.90 and $4.05 for 2022. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 17%. Surging input costs, ongoing supply-chain headwinds and labor shortages are likely to hurt margins. However, strong volumes for the beauty, fragrance, food and beverage markets as well as recent acquisitions will drive the Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment's results. Pet food markets will aid the Metal Container segment's results. Silgan’s manufacturing improvement efforts, capacity expansions and acquisitions will contribute to growth. However, high debt levels and the consequent higher interest expenses remain concerning.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLGN. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48. Silgan has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $46.98.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,657,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,228,000 after purchasing an additional 77,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,530,000 after acquiring an additional 234,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,481,000 after acquiring an additional 528,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

