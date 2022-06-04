Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($189.25) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($190.32) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €127.00 ($136.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.39. Sixt has a 12-month low of €103.70 ($111.51) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($183.12). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €123.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €138.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

