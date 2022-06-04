SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several research firms have commented on SKYW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 483,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.75.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.32. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SkyWest by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in SkyWest by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

