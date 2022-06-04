Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $171.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after buying an additional 383,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.71. 1,399,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,822. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $197.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

