Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.36 and last traded at C$15.31. 98,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 212,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGR.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$913.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Slate Grocery REIT’s payout ratio is 111.91%.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

