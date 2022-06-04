Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Given New GBX 1,650 Price Target at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 1,680 ($21.26) to GBX 1,650 ($20.88) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNN. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.41) to GBX 1,442 ($18.24) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($15.18) to GBX 1,295 ($16.38) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,108.75.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $44.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

