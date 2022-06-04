Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.74

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and traded as high as $20.11. Smiths Group shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 12,609 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.04) to GBX 1,775 ($22.46) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($19.99) to GBX 1,620 ($20.50) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.1477 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

About Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.