Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.74

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and traded as high as $20.11. Smiths Group shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 12,609 shares.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.04) to GBX 1,775 ($22.46) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($19.99) to GBX 1,620 ($20.50) in a report on Monday, March 28th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89.
About Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
