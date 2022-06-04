Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 348,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,728,571 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $10.03.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 643.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

