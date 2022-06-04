Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

XPL stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Solitario Zinc has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $46.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solitario Zinc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29,717 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

