Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Receives $114.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.75.

SLVYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Solvay from €150.00 ($161.29) to €147.00 ($158.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Solvay from €135.00 ($145.16) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Solvay from €121.00 ($130.11) to €98.00 ($105.38) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

SLVYY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 6,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455. Solvay has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.1289 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

