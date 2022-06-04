SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SpartanNash updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. 589,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SpartanNash by 48.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SpartanNash by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

