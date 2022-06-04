SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. SpartanNash updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPTN. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, CL King began coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About SpartanNash (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.