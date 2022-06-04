Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.20 million-$19.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.01 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.39 EPS.

Shares of SPIR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 694,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPIR. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

