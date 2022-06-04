Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 769 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $44,840.39. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,678.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $2,196,160.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $2,476,480.00.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sprout Social by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

