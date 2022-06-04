Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 302,841 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 1,874.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,841 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,262,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,805,091. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

