Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 157,444 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1,477.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,104 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 157,444 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

