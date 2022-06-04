Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1,241.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,327 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.15.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $250.76 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $157.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

