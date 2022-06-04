Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,740 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after buying an additional 255,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after buying an additional 1,557,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after buying an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 20.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,248,000 after purchasing an additional 654,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,110,040 shares of company stock valued at $155,483,988. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVZ. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

