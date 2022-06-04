Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $8.16 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 242.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Assurant worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.48.

NYSE AIZ opened at $180.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.18 and a 52-week high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

