Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 489,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE ELS opened at $74.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

