Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 20,882 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 319.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Shares of SYK opened at $229.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.21 and its 200-day moving average is $254.81. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

