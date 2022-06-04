Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.26. 341,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,015. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $207.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

