Squirrel Finance Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $36,983.36 and $57.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002000 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001681 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 484,268 coins and its circulating supply is 484,159 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

