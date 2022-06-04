Stephen H. Kay Sells 668 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ROKU stock traded down $8.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,493,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,431. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.03 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.30.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.