Stifel Nicolaus Raises DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target to $24.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. DZS has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DZS will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 398,545 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 162,028 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 118,429 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 99,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

