Stock Buyback Program Authorized by WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $138.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.12. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $93.80 and a 1-year high of $144.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

