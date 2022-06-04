StockNews.com Downgrades Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

BBW has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $307.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.80. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 30,150 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $481,495.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $66,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,139.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,464 shares of company stock valued at $503,252 and have sold 23,048 shares valued at $426,504. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.5% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

