StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.
Lannett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.