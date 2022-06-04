StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

