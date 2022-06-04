StockNews.com Upgrades PPL (NYSE:PPL) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in PPL by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.