StockNews.com Upgrades PPL (NYSE:PPL) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.
NYSE:PPL opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in PPL by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
