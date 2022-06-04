StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.6% on a year-over-year basis. StoneCo updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 31,045,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $35,504,000. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 310.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,862,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,248 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 894,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,963,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,404,000 after buying an additional 672,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

