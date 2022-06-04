StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. StoneCo updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,045,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $199,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $1,500,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $411,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 27.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

