Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,824 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Stratasys worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 72,939 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS opened at $19.73 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSYS. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

