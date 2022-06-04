Strong (STRONG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $196,670.00

Strong (STRONG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $10.11 or 0.00034094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Strong has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $196,670.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.54 or 0.01009962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00394383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031512 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.